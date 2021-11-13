S'pore joins over 130 countries in signing pledge to end deforestation by 2030

Singapore has joined more than 130 nations in signing a declaration that aims to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said yesterday - the day the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was scheduled to wrap up - that National Development Minister Desmond Lee had endorsed the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use.

The declaration was launched on Nov 2 by the British presidency of COP26 with more than 100 signatories, including the European Union, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Congo. Other nations have since signed, including Singapore and Uzbekistan, although Indonesia has questioned the terms of the commitment. About 91 per cent of the world's forests are now covered under the pledge.

"Singapore is committed to national and global climate action," said MND yesterday. "Forests and terrestrial ecosystems play an important role in reducing the effects of climate change, and it is crucial to ensure sustainable land use and the conservation of forests."

By endorsing the declaration, MND said Singapore reaffirms its commitment to developing the city sustainably, and protecting nature that thrives on the island.

Nature groups have called for the preservation of unprotected forest plots in the country, which have been cleared to make way for housing projects or industrial developments and train lines.

Mr Lee said sustainability and stewardship are core principles in Singapore's approach to land use planning.

"As a small city-state with many competing demands for our limited land, we will continue to develop our city sustainably while conserving nature within our urban environment. That is why Singapore has decided to endorse the declaration," he said yesterday.

MND said some vegetated sites have to be developed to meet people's needs given the country's space constraints and competing demands for land.

"We carefully balance development and conservation in our land use planning," MND added, saying it adopts a science-based approach in doing so. "For example, in assessing whether to develop (sites), factors such as whether they provide critical refugia for native biodiversity, and whether they play an important role for ecological connectivity are taken into account."

Climate change today is caused by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which trap heat and throw the earth's systems off kilter. The burning of fossil fuels is the primary contributor to the atmospheric blanket, but land use changes and deforestation are the second-largest contributor.

Ecosystems, such as tropical rainforests and peatlands, have the natural ability to take in planet-warming carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and then convert them to biomass in their trunks, leaves, roots and soils - locking away the carbon from the atmosphere.

MND said Singapore's efforts to become a City in Nature will help to conserve biodiversity and also provide Singaporeans with greater access to nature and its benefits to health and well-being.

It added: "They will also help strengthen Singapore's resilience to the effects of climate change, through the application of nature-based solutions to help protect our coastlines from erosion, cool the urban environment, and reduce the risk of flash floods."