S'pore 18th country to ink US space cooperation agreement

Singapore signed the Artemis Accords yesterday, becoming the 18th country to join the American-led international agreement that sets out guidelines for responsible space exploration.

The signing ceremony took place during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's working visit to the United States, his first under the Biden administration.

PM Lee will meet US President Joe Biden, who took office in January last year, Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Cabinet secretaries while in Washington.

Singapore hopes to work more closely with like-minded partners such as the US in the space industry, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who represented Singapore at the signing ceremony.

Said Mr Gan: "I hope that by joining the Artemis Accords, Singapore will be able to cooperate more closely with like-minded partners like the US, to progress the international conversation on space norms and spur the development of the global space sector."

The accords, which are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, lay out the principles for safe and responsible international cooperation on civil space exploration.

They are spearheaded by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) space agency and inspired by the Artemis programme, which seeks to send humans to the Moon again by 2025.

Mr Gan said space-based technologies are important to many civilian and government functions, adding that Singapore sees strong economic potential in the application of space-based technologies in aviation, maritime and other sectors.

Singapore has been working to grow its "relatively nascent but fast-growing space ecosystem", which has more than 50 companies and over 1,800 professionals, he added.

Last month, the Government announced that it will invest $150 million in researching and developing space capabilities.

Nasa deputy administrator Pam Melroy, who represented the US at the ceremony, said space-based technologies represent a high-growth industry around the world. "The commercial space industry is finding its way into almost every other industry. Those space-based technologies are becoming critical," she said.

The technologies developed to support people in deep space, for instance, will also have applications on Earth.