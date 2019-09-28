'Special little girl' makes fashion history

She is only nine, but she has already made history in the fashion world.

Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee to walk the runway in the Paris Fashion Week, when she modelled for luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi Couture in the Eiffel Tower yesterday.

Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old.

She started modelling about 11/2 years ago, and has walked at the London Kids' Fashion Week and the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Daisy-May told Reuters Television that she loves putting pretty clothes on and posing for the camera. While Paris and New York are a big deal for her, she is no stranger to the spotlight, having modelled for brands such as Nike, River Island and Boden.

Her father, Mr Alex Demetre, said he has always encouraged her to follow her dreams. "She inspired me by showing me who she was," he told CNN. "She takes on life with a smile on her face, and she does remarkable things. Whether it is dancing, singing, she is a very special little girl."