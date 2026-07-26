Straitstimes.com header logo

Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OMSK, Russia July 25 - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that a Ukraine peace deal might be reached if the two sides froze the conflict and resumed negotiations.

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in the Siberian city of Omsk, Tokayev praised Putin's "utmost diplomatic flexibility."

"If I may offer my humble opinion, since I have been asked, perhaps it is time to freeze this conflict and return to the Istanbul formula 2.0," he said.

Moscow and Kyiv participated in talks in Istanbul soon after Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022 and again in 2025, though the discussions failed to produce a breakthrough.

"With (security) guarantees from the great powers, including Russia, we could move forward toward a long-awaited peace," Tokayev said. "This must be brought to an end." REUTERS

See more on

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

Kazakhstan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.