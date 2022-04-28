SpaceX capsule with latest astronaut crew docks with International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL (REUTERS) - Four astronauts, three from Nasa and one from the European Space Agency (ESA), arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday (April 27) and docked their SpaceX capsule, just two days after the last crew to depart the orbiting outpost returned to Earth.

Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the station less than 16 hours after launch from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked one of the fastest flights by Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX to the ISS from liftoff to docking, Nasa webcast commentators said.

The fully automated docking took place at about 7.37pm EDT (2337 GMT) while the Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Freedom, and the space station were flying about 420km above the central Pacific Ocean, according to Nasa.

The Freedom crew consists of three American Nasa astronauts - flight commander Kjell Lindgren, 49; mission pilot Bob Hines, 47; and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, 33 - as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, of the ESA.

After docking ahead of schedule, crew members began a two-hour process of standard leak checks and pressurising the passageway between the capsule and the ISS in preparation for opening the station hatch.

The new arrivals were to be welcomed aboard by the seven existing ISS occupants, the four-member team they will be replacing - three Americans and a German ESA crewmate due to end their mission in early May - and three Russian cosmonauts.

The four latest astronauts, designated Crew 4, are the fourth full-fledged ISS crew Nasa has launched aboard a SpaceX vehicle since the California-based rocket company began flying US space agency astronauts in 2020.

Rapid flight turnarounds

SpaceX, founded in 2002 by Mr Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc who on Monday clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter, has now launched seven human spaceflights over the past two years.

That includes a four-man team organised by Houston-based company Axiom Space that splashed down on Monday after a two-week stay aboard the ISS, capping the first all-private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory.

The Crew 4's predawn launch on Wednesday came just 39 hours after the Axiom team safely parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast in a separate Crew Dragon capsule.

The brief interval between Axiom's splashdown and the Crew 4 launch vividly demonstrated a swift turnaround capability forged by Nasa and SpaceX, at least when weather conditions permit, built around a fleet of reusable rockets and crew capsules.

The lower-stage of the Falcon 9 rocket from Crew 4's launch flew itself back to Earth for a safe return landing just minutes after liftoff on Wednesday, marking the fourth successful flight and recovery of that same SpaceX booster. The Crew Dragon capsule Freedom was making its maiden flight.

Crew 4 was under the command of Dr Lindgren, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and one-time flight surgeon making his second trip to the ISS, where he logged 141 days in orbit and performed two spacewalks in 2015.