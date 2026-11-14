South Sudan delays election to February 11 2027

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 - South Sudan has pushed back its national elections to February 11, 2027, according to a timetable issued by the country's National Elections Commission, in another delay to its first election since independence in 2011. No reason was given for the postponement.

• Presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled for December 22.

• In September, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said the country lacked safeguards and conditions for peaceful and credible elections.

• "This is the timeline we have come up with after a thorough consultation with the stakeholders," Josephine Achiro Fortelo, commissioner of the National Election Commission and its spokesperson, told Reuters on Saturday, confirming the electoral date had been changed.

• South Sudan has been formally at peace since a 2018 deal ended a five-year conflict responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, but violence between rival communities flares frequently. REUTERS