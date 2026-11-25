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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives ahead of answering questions in the National Council of Provinces at parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won a court bid on Wednesday to set aside a panel report that found he may have violated the constitution over misconduct allegations linked to his "Farmgate" scandal.

The Western Cape High court declared unlawful and set aside the findings of the independent parliamentary panel that had said in 2022 that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer.

"In conclusion, the court found that the (parliamentary) panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions," Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said, reading a unanimous decision of the court.

The court's decision on Wednesday is a victory for Ramaphosa, removing a key finding that had threatened to revive scrutiny of his conduct over the scandal, which involved the theft of bundles of cash from a sofa on his ranch in 2020. REUTERS