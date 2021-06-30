South Africa's ex-president jailed for contempt

JOHANNESBURG • In a historic ruling yesterday, South Africa's top court handed the country's former president Jacob Zuma a 15-month jail term for "egregious" contempt of court after he refused to appear before graft investigators.

Zuma was told to turn himself in within five days, failing which police will be ordered to arrest him and take him to jail.

The ruling sets a precedent for South Africa - and a benchmark for the continent - by jailing a former head of state for failing to respond to a corruption probe.

"Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court," Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe said.

"No person is above the law," she added, making reference to Zuma's "egregious affront on judicial integrity, the rule of law and the Constitution".

Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plunder of state coffers during his nearly nine-year stay in office, which ended calamitously in February 2018 when the ruling African National Congress forced him out.

Before he left office, he responded to mounting pressure and set up an investigative commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The panel has encountered years of resistance from Zuma. He testified only once, in July 2019, before staging a walkout days later and accusing Mr Zondo of bias.

He then ignored several invitations to reappear, including a Constitutional Court order in January, in some cases citing medical reasons and preparations for another corruption trial.

He presented himself again briefly in November but left before questioning, and an exasperated Mr Zondo asked the Constitutional Court to intervene for contempt.

"I am left with no option but to commit Mr Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message... the rule of law and the administration of justice prevails," judge Khampepe said.

"The majority judgment orders an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment for a period (of 15 months)," she said.

The judge ordered Zuma to hand himself over to the police in Johannesburg or in Nkandla, a rural town in south-eastern Kwa-Zulu Natal province where he has a home, within five calendar days.

In the event that Zuma fails to hand himself over, the minister of police and the national police commissioner must take all necessary steps to ensure he begins serving his sentence.

