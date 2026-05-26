South African president challenges panel report on cash-in-sofa scandal in court, eNCA says

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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa reviews the honour guard, on the day he meets Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a legal challenge against a panel report that found preliminary evidence he committed misconduct over a scandal dubbed "Farmgate" by local media, broadcaster eNCA reported on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The scandal centres on the theft of bundles of foreign currency hidden in a sofa at Ramaphosa's ranch.

It has been a major embarrassment for Ramaphosa since it emerged in 2022, as he came to power on a pledge to fight corruption and clean up the image of his African National Congress party.

South Africa's Constitutional Court ruled earlier this month that parliament was wrong to block impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa in 2022 over the scandal. REUTERS