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South African police investigate killing of foreign national by crowd

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Police and security survey the damage done to a business during anti-immigrant protests in Durban, South Africa, on Oct 8.

Police and security survey the damage done to a business during anti-immigrant protests in Durban, South Africa, on Oct 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG – South African police said on Oct 22 they were investigating the killing of a foreign national by a crowd of about 50 people in the city of Durban.

The South African Police Service said in a post on X that the victim, thought to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was beaten by the crowd and declared dead at the scene.

A group of people had been marching in central Durban when two men appeared to break away and approach the victim, after which he was assaulted by about 50 people, police said.

Police did not give the victim’s nationality and said the motive for the killing was unknown.

The incident follows months of anti-migrant protests in South Africa, some of which have turned violent and drawn international criticism, prompting thousands of migrants from elsewhere in Africa to flee affected communities.

Earlier in October, anti-migrant protests in Durban and Johannesburg's Soweto township turned violent, with foreign-owned businesses looted and vehicles set alight after demonstrations against the processing of asylum applications at a refugee reception centre. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.