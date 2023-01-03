South African journalist, 90, makes 1,200km round trip to deliver newspapers

CALVINIA, South Africa – Armed with a flask of coffee, some boiled eggs and a towel to shield his bare legs from the scorching sun, 90-year-old Frans Hugo sets off every Thursday to deliver newspapers in the South African desert.

Week in, week out, the elderly editor has made the 1,200km round trip across the semi-arid Karoo region in the country’s south.

He has been doing it for some four decades.

Born Charl Francois Hugo in Cape Town in 1932 – but known to everyone simply as Frans – he is arguably the last bastion of a dying business.

The energetic nonagenarian edits and hand-delivers three local papers – The Messenger, Die Noordwester and Die Oewernuus.

Driving an orange Fiat Multipla stacked with copies of the eight-page weeklies and with an old portable radio to keep him company, Mr Hugo brings news to towns and villages dotting this vast, parched back-country.

He leaves at 1.30am from Calvinia, a small town of less than 3,000 souls about 500km north of Africa’s southernmost tip, and comes back in the early evening.

“I am like a pompdonkie,” he told AFP on a recent tour, using the local moniker for the nodding donkey pumps used to extract groundwater from boreholes.

“I keep doing this every Thursday without fail. I will probably stop when I am physically not capable of doing it any more.”

Mr Hugo worked as a journalist in Cape Town and then in Namibia for almost 30 years before retiring to this remote region.

“I couldn’t handle the pressure any more, so I moved to the Karoo,” he said.

“Just as I was able to take a breath and relax, the man who owned the printers and the newspaper here in Calvinia came to ask me if I was interested in the business.”

His daughter and her husband got involved, but tired and quit after a few months.

“I’ve been sitting with this thing ever since,” he quipped.

Helped by his wife and three assistants, he has kept alive some historic small-town titles at a time when many printed newspapers around the world are struggling to survive the digital age.