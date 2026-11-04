South Africa votes in local polls expected to further weaken ANC grip

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 - South Africans vote in municipal elections on Wednesday, with anger over corruption, crime and failing public services threatening to deal another blow to the African National Congress.

The party of Nelson Mandela dropped below 50% support for the first time in the 2021 municipal elections, and could plunge below 40% this time, according to polls.

With no other party large enough to take its place, many cities in South Africa are heading for unsteady coalition governments that have been partly blamed for failing to deliver basic services including water and electricity.

The outcome of the election will set the stage for the next national election in 2029, and could influence the succession race within the ANC as President Cyril Ramaphosa approaches the end of his term as party leader in 2027.

"Municipal failures have contributed to declining public trust and confidence in democratic governance," said Ramaphosa, who has acknowledged failures within his party but expressed optimism that it will regain support.

"This election is an opportunity to turn this around."

JOHANNESBURG IS THE BIGGEST PRIZE

Control of Johannesburg, South Africa's commercial hub, will be the largest prize and is still up for grabs after an energetic campaign for mayor by Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille, who is projected to win the most votes but fall short of a majority.

Other metro areas to watch include Tshwane, home to the administrative capital Pretoria, and eThekwini, which includes the port city of Durban and where former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party is strong.

The DA is heavily favoured to retain control of Cape Town.

Local governance has been a weak point for the ANC, which was forced into a coalition with the DA and smaller parties after it lost its national majority in 2024.

Although the party still enjoys loyalty from some voters due to its role in ending apartheid, growing numbers of South Africans are fed up with problems such as power cuts and water shortages — even in Johannesburg. High unemployment and poor public safety are also major concerns.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) and results are expected to be announced on Sunday. REUTERS