South Africa suspends inoculation drive after study on virus variant

JOHANNESBURG/CANBERRA • South Africa said on Sunday that it would suspend the start of its Covid-19 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab after a study showed the drug failed to prevent mild and moderate cases of the virus variant that has appeared in the country.

Africa's hardest-hit nation was due to start its campaign in the coming days with a million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

The suspension marks an important setback for the country, but officials said vaccine deliveries from other producers would soon be available and allow the campaign to move forward.

"It's a temporary issue that we have to hold on AstraZeneca until we figure out these issues," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, which conducted the trial, said in a statement that the AstraZeneca vaccine "provides minimal protection against mild-moderate Covid-19 infection" from the South African variant.

But in a full paper due to be published yesterday, AstraZeneca said that none of the 2,000 participants developed serious symptoms.

That could mean it will still have an effect on severe illness, although not enough data is available yet to make a definitive judgment.

Lagging behind in the global vaccination race, South Africa received its first delivery of a million doses yesterday. An additional 500,000 doses are expected this month.

All are AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India, and some 1.2 million health workers were to be first in line for the shots.

"In the next four weeks, we will have the J&J and Pfizer," said Dr Mkhize, referring to vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Discussions with other vaccine producers are also ongoing, particularly Moderna and the makers of the Russian Sputnik V jab.

The 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses obtained by South Africa, which will expire in April, will be kept until scientists give clear indications on their use, Dr Mkhize said.

Dr Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist and co-chairman of the scientific committee at the South African health ministry, said: "The second generation of the vaccine to fight all variants will take longer to produce."

South Africa plans to vaccinate at least 67 per cent of its population by the end of the year, or around 40 million people.

The country has recorded nearly 1.5 million infections and more than 46,000 deaths from the virus.

The AstraZeneca study data, which has not yet undergone peer review, "appears to confirm the theoretical observation that mutations in the virus seen in South Africa will allow ongoing transmission of the virus in vaccinated populations", it said.

"Protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalisation or death could not be assessed in this study as the target population were at low risk."

Australia yesterday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's vaccine after South Africa's suspension of the vaccination drive.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect health," he said.

Australia is expected to approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days.

Last month, it approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

