South Africa police probe two weekend shootings that left 17 dead

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 - At least nine people were found shot dead in a township west of the South African administrative capital Pretoria, police said on Monday, in one of two deadly shootings under investigation.

• Police said the nine victims, including three women, were found shot inside a shack in Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Pretoria's Atteridgeville township, in a shooting that occurred late Sunday

• The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made

• Separately, police said they had launched an investigation in KwaZulu-Natal province after eight people were found allegedly shot dead inside a vehicle outside Pietermaritzburg town on Sunday night

• South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day REUTERS