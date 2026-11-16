Straitstimes.com header logo

South Africa police probe two weekend shootings that left 17 dead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 - At least nine people were found shot dead in a township west of the South African administrative capital Pretoria, police said on Monday, in one of two deadly shootings under investigation.

• Police said the nine victims, including three women, were found shot inside a shack in Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Pretoria's Atteridgeville township, in a shooting that occurred late Sunday

• The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made

• Separately, police said they had launched an investigation in KwaZulu-Natal province after eight people were found allegedly shot dead inside a vehicle outside Pietermaritzburg town on Sunday night

• South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day REUTERS

See more on

People

South Africa

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.