South Africa fruit growers squeezed by fresh EU safety rules

JOHANNESBURG • Millions of boxes of oranges are spoiling in containers stranded at European ports as South Africa and the European Union lock horns in a dispute over import rules, according to citrus growers.

South Africa, the world's second largest exporter of fresh citrus after Spain, filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) last month after the EU introduced new plant and health safety requirements that orange farmers say threaten their survival.

The measures took effect in July as ships were already at sea carrying hundreds of containers full of South African fruit to Europe, resulting in them being held up on arrival, South Africa's Citrus Growers' Association (CGA) said.

"It's a complete and utter disaster," CGA's chief executive Justin Chadwick said. "Food that has fantastic quality and is safe is (just) sitting there - and this at a time when people are worried about food security."

The EU rules are aimed at tackling the potential spread of an insect called the false codling moth, a pest native to sub-Saharan Africa that feeds on fruits including oranges and grapefruits.

The new measures require South African farmers to apply extreme cold treatment to all Europe-bound oranges and keep the fruits at temperatures of 2 deg C or lower for 25 days.

But the CGA said this measure is unnecessary as the country already has its own, more targeted way of preventing infestation.

In its WTO complaint, South Africa argued that the EU requirements were "not based on science", more restrictive than necessary and "discriminatory".

South African citrus growers have said the requirement puts undue extra pressure on an industry already in dire straits.

"This is going to add a lot of costs... and at the moment, that is what no grower in the world can afford," said Mr Hannes de Waal, who heads the almost 100-year-old farm Sundays River Citrus.

Mr De Waal, whose company has orange, clementine and lemon trees straddling 7,000 hectares near the south-eastern coast city of Gqeberha, said revenues were already squeezed by high shipping and fertiliser costs.