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South Africa deploys troops to coastal province to help control anti-migrant protests

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A police officer carrying a weapon walks past a shop as police maintain a presence during a march following anti-migrant unrest in Johannesburg and the coastal city of Durban, where vehicles were torched and foreign-owned shops were looted, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer carrying a weapon walks past a shop as police maintain a presence during a march following anti-migrant unrest in Johannesburg and the coastal city of Durban, where vehicles were torched and foreign-owned shops were looted, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the deployment of 510 soldiers to the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal to support police efforts to control anti-migrant protests, Ramaphosa's office said on Tuesday.

• The deployment runs from October 9 until November 30 and is expected to cost 34.1 million rand ($2.05 million)

• It comes before November 4 local government elections and after calls by anti-migrant groups for nationwide protests

• South Africa has seen months of anti-migrant marches this year that have drawn international criticism. Some marches have descended into violence, and thousands of African foreign nationals have fled the country

• Ramaphosa's office said in a statement that the deployment followed recent violence linked to misinformation about a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers

• This month anti-migrant protests in KwaZulu-Natal's biggest city Durban and Johannesburg's Soweto township turned violent, with vehicles torched and shops looted

• A foreign national was also allegedly beaten to death by a crowd in Durban last week

• The unrest followed disinformation about a July Constitutional Court ruling that asylum seekers cannot be denied access to South Africa's asylum system solely for procedural reasons REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.