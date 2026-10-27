South Africa deploys troops to coastal province to help control anti-migrant protests
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the deployment of 510 soldiers to the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal to support police efforts to control anti-migrant protests, Ramaphosa's office said on Tuesday.
• The deployment runs from October 9 until November 30 and is expected to cost 34.1 million rand ($2.05 million)
• It comes before November 4 local government elections and after calls by anti-migrant groups for nationwide protests
• South Africa has seen months of anti-migrant marches this year that have drawn international criticism. Some marches have descended into violence, and thousands of African foreign nationals have fled the country
• Ramaphosa's office said in a statement that the deployment followed recent violence linked to misinformation about a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers
• This month anti-migrant protests in KwaZulu-Natal's biggest city Durban and Johannesburg's Soweto township turned violent, with vehicles torched and shops looted
• A foreign national was also allegedly beaten to death by a crowd in Durban last week
• The unrest followed disinformation about a July Constitutional Court ruling that asylum seekers cannot be denied access to South Africa's asylum system solely for procedural reasons REUTERS