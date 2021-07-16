South Africa aims to deploy 25,000 troops amid accelerating violence

JOHANNESBURG • South Africa's government is seeking to deploy around 25,000 troops to curb unrest, now in its sixth day, amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite.

Seventy-two people have died and more than 1,200 people arrested, according to official figures on Wednesday, since former president Jacob Zuma began a 15-month jail term, sparking protests that turned violent.

The government said 208 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded on Wednesday, as the number of troops deployed doubled to 5,000.

But Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula later told Parliament she had "submitted a request for deployment of plus-minus 25,000" soldiers. Troop deployments are authorised by the president. She did not say when the extra troops would be on the streets.

The government has been under pressure to increase boots on the ground to quickly put a lid on the violence pummelling an already struggling economy.

The country's consumer goods regulatory body estimated that more than 800 retail shops had been looted.

State-owned logistics operator Transnet on Wednesday declared a "force majeure" - an emergency beyond its control - on a key rail line that links Johannesburg to the coast because of the unrest.

The violence has also disrupted the coronavirus vaccine roll-out and delivery of medicines to hospitals, said Professor Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State, echoing similar reports from hospitals.

The country, which has recorded more than 2.2 million infections, is in the midst of a brutal third wave of Covid-19.

Images of crowds of looters hauling away refrigerators, large televisions, microwave ovens and crates of food and alcohol have been a visceral shock for many South Africans.

The pillaging followed protests over the jailing of the former president, who is viewed by some grassroots members of the ruling African National Congress as a defender of the poor.

Once dubbed the "Teflon president", Zuma was handed the jail term on June 29 by the Constitutional Court for bucking an order to appear before a commission probing the graft that proliferated under his administration.

