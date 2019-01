Taiwanese Chen Forng-shean is making it big with his tiny works of art. He has carved a miniature sculpture of three little pigs based on the children's fable. The pigs, each about 1mm in width and height, are placed on a single grain of rice and seen on a pencil tip. The 63-year-old artist created the pigs ahead of the Year of the Pig, which starts next month. Mr Chen, who has been carving miniature zodiac animals for more than 20 years, has created some 200 works of art.