Something to crow about

Various handmade scarecrows on display for the annual Scarecrows Fair last Friday in Castellar, a northern village in Italy. During the fair, villagers prepare their own scarecrows and put them in gardens, courtyards, fields and streets. PHOTO: AGENC
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Various handmade scarecrows on display for the annual Scarecrows Fair last Friday in Castellar, a northern village in Italy. During the fair, villagers prepare their own scarecrows and put them in gardens, courtyards, fields and streets. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 12, 2019, with the headline 'Something to crow about'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content