Some Russians resist endorsing war as Putin addresses thousands

LONDON • Russia's President Vladimir Putin took inspiration from the Bible and a Russian naval commander in justifying the invasion of Ukraine before a packed stadium in Moscow, but the authenticity behind the flags and cheers from the thousands greeting his address appear in doubt.

Speaking at the 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium on Friday, Mr Putin promised the attendees waving Russian flags and chanting "Russia, Russia, Russia" that all of the Kremlin's aims would be achieved. "We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans," he told the rally from a stage decked out with slogans such as "For a world without Nazism" and "For our president".

British newspaper The Telegraph cited a Russian commentator likening the speech to similar events by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well as Christian evangelical rallies, calling it "Billy Graham meets North Korea".

Praising his troops in Ukraine, Mr Putin quoted from the Book of John: "The words from the sacred scripture come to my mind: There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends."

Ukraine estimates that Russia has lost 14,000 troops since its invasion began on Feb 24.

Some employees of Russian oil giant Rosneft said they had resisted pressure to attend Friday's celebratory event to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Reuters reported the sources saying they were unwilling to take part because they saw the event as an endorsement of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Rosneft staff said the company, whose boss Igor Sechin is a close ally of Mr Putin, planned to bus its employees to the venue during working hours. Rosneft said it was not aware of any such plan.

Some people speaking to journalists outside the stadium said they were government workers who had been pressured to come. Others were students who were told they could have a day off from lectures if they attended "a concert".

With his country's economy crumbling under the weight of unprecedented Western sanctions, Mr Putin took to the stage in what British media said was a £10,500 (S$18,800) Loro Piana coat.

In a segment of the speech that was initially cut off on Russian TV by what the Kremlin claims was a "technical fault", he closed with the words of Russia's 18th-century naval commander Fyodor Ushakov, vowing that his country will prevail in Ukraine. He said: "These thunderstorms will bring Russia glory. That is the way it was then, that is the way it is now and it will always be that way."

