Some nations planning booster shots despite WHO's plea to wait

PARIS • France, Germany, Israel and Chile will go ahead with plans to administer Covid-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to hold off until more people worldwide are vaccinated.

The decision to press ahead with booster shots despite the WHO's strongest statement yet highlights the huge inequities in responses to the pandemic as richer nations ramp up programmes to protect their citizens from the more infectious Delta variant.

President Emmanuel Macron said France was working on rolling out third doses to the elderly and vulnerable from next month.

Germany intends to give boosters to immunocompromised patients, the very elderly and nursing home residents from next month, the Health Ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged older citizens to get a third shot after the government last month kicked off a campaign to give booster doses.

"Whoever is over the age of 60 and has yet to receive the third dose of the vaccine is six times more susceptible to severe illness and - heaven forbid - death," Mr Bennett said in a statement.

Israel, with a population of 9.3 million, is a small country whose vaccine use "doesn't really affect the world supply significantly", he added.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had called on Wednesday for a halt to booster shots until at least the end of next month, saying it was unacceptable for rich countries to use more of the global vaccine supply.

High-income countries administered around 50 doses for every 100 people in May, and that number has since doubled, according to WHO.

Low-income countries have been able to administer only 1.5 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supplies.

Dr Tedros said: "I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it."

Germany rejected those accusations, saying it would also donate at least 30 million vaccine doses to poorer countries.

"We want to provide the vulnerable groups in Germany with a precautionary third vaccination and at the same time support the vaccination of as many people in the world as possible," the Health Ministry said.

Following Dr Tedros' comments, the White House said on Wednesday that it was prepared to provide booster shots if needed, while suggesting that it would not heed the WHO's call either.

