Some Latin American nations call for Russian withdrawal from Ukraine

BOGOTA/BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO (REUTERS) - Colombia, Argentina and Chile on Thursday (Feb 24) called for swift withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, as other Latin American countries rejected the use of force but stopped short of calling for a Russian exit.

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the early morning, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack is an effort to 'denazify' Ukraine.

"We categorically reject war and we join all the voices of the international community who today clamour for the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory," Colombia's centre-right President Ivan Duque said in a video statement.

"This premeditated and unjustified aggression is a threat to world peace," he said.

Vice-President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez branded the invasion "absurd colonialist nostalgia" on Twitter.

Argentina's foreign ministry in a statement called on Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine, while Chile said it would support sanctions approved by the United Nations Security Council.

"Our country calls for Russia to withdraw its troops and especially for it to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Chile's Foreign Minister Carolina Valdivia said.

Ecuador's Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin also condemned Russia, saying it had violated international law, and called for an end to fighting.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently met with Mr Putin in Moscow, did not mention the Ukraine crisis in a Thursday address to supporters.

Mr Bolsonaro came under strong US criticism for saying during his visit that he was "in solidarity with Russia," without elaborating.

But his Vice-President Hamilton Mourao said economic sanctions may not be enough and the West may need to use force against Russia.

Mr Mourao's comments went well beyond a statement by the foreign ministry calling for a halt to Russian hostilities and saying it would act as a member of the Security Council to find a peaceful solution.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has also recently visited Moscow, prompting some analysts to suggest Russia has courted Latin America amid the Ukraine tensions.