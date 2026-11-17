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WASHINGTON, Nov 16 - A Somali American Uber driver was hospitalized and in a coma after being assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family said, as police said investigators were examining whether bias played a role in the attack.

• The family of Mohamed Yusuf alleged on a GoFundMe page the attack was driven by hate

• The suspect asked Yusuf's name and remarked he did not like it, the driver's cousin, Abdinasir Ali, was quoted as telling the Somali Brief, a media site about Somali Americans

• Hopkins police said on Monday investigators were "considering all potential motives, including whether bias played a role in the assault"

• Muslim advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations called for a hate crime probe

• Rights advocates have raised concerns about rhetoric against Somali Americans by President Donald Trump and his allies, and condemned his immigration crackdown in Minnesota

• US rights advocates have also noted rising Islamophobia over the last two-plus decades following the September 11, 2001, attacks, and more recently because of anti-immigration policies, white supremacy and the fallout of Israel's war in Gaza

• Police said they took a male suspect into custody

• The victim sustained "substantial, life-threatening injuries that investigators believe were inflicted by a passenger in the vehicle," police said, adding its probe remained active

• The suspect was held on probable cause assault charges, police said, adding his identity was not being released pending a formal charging decision

• "There will be accountability for this horrific crime," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said

• Somali American US Representative Ilhan Omar said the "dehumanization of the Somali community has real consequences" REUTERS