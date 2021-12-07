Solomon Islands PM Sogavare survives no-confidence vote in Parliament

SYDNEY • Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament after accusing the Pacific island nation's most populous province of being "Taiwan's agent" and anti-government protesters of attempting a coup.

Buildings were burned and shops looted in the capital over a week ago in violence that killed four people after Mr Sogavare refused to speak with protesters who had travelled from Malaita province.

Domestic issues and disagreement over a 2019 switch of diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan have fuelled a dispute between the national government and Malaita.

Church leaders have called for talks. Amid fears that the result of yesterday's no-confidence vote could trigger more violence, boats have been banned from Honiara harbour and more than 200 police and soldiers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are on alert.

The no-confidence motion by the opposition failed, with 15 MPs voting in support, 32 against, and two abstaining.

Mr Sogavare, now in his fourth stint in office, rejected graft accusations, saying he would not submit to "calls to resign by Taiwan's agents".

"The call for me to resign and this motion was made against the backdrop of an illegal attempted coup," he said, blaming the Malaita provincial government.

Taiwan has denied involvement in the unrest. Its foreign ministry condemned Mr Sogavare's "irresponsible" remarks and actions.

Mr Sogavare said his Cabinet made the decision to switch ties because China was an economic powerhouse. It was unlawful for provinces to engage in diplomatic relations with other governments, he added.

China had agreed to upgrade the Solomon Islands' hospital and universities, Parliament heard. China's embassy in the Solomons said any attempt to damage bilateral ties between China and the Solomon Islands was doomed to fail. China-Solomons Islands ties will overcome all difficulties, a statement from the embassy said.

Earlier, opposition leader Matthew Wale told Parliament Mr Sogavare was "in the service of a foreign power", accusing him of using money from China in a national fund to prop up his political strength before the vote.

The looting and violence that erupted on Nov 24 must be condemned, he said, but added: "It pales in comparison to the looting that happens at the top."

