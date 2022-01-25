Soldiers staging uprising place Burkina Faso president under arrest

OUAGADOUGOU • Mutinous troops in restive Burkina Faso arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore yesterday and detained him in army barracks after staging an uprising, security sources said.

Soldiers at several army bases across the West African country rebelled on Sunday, demanding the sacking of the military top brass and more resources to fight a bloody Islamist insurgency.

Later in the day, gunshots were heard near Mr Kabore's residence in the capital Ouagadougou, and witnesses reported seeing a helicopter above it.

"President Kabore, the head of Parliament and ministers are effectively in the hands of the soldiers" at the Sangoule Lamizana barracks in the capital Ouagadougou, a security source said, with another confirming the arrest.

The situation was tense and confused in the capital, where mobile Internet had been cut on Sunday, making it difficult to verify rumours of a coup in progress.

An AFP journalist said about 10 hooded soldiers had posted themselves in front of the national broadcaster RTB yesterday, but it was not immediately clear if they were from the mutineers or had been sent in by the government.

Mr Kabore, first elected in 2015 before winning re-election five years later on campaign vows that he would prioritise the fight against the insurgency, has faced rising public anger about the failure to stop the bloodshed.

There have been several coups or attempted coups in Burkina Faso. In neighbouring Mali - where the insurgency began before crossing the border - the military toppled the civilian government in 2020.

The latest volatility in Burkina Faso began on Sunday when gunfire was heard at numerous military bases, including two in Ouagadougou. The rebellious troops presented a list of demands, which emphasised the need for a better anti-jihadist strategy, but did not mention trying to oust Mr Kabore.

"We want adequate resources for the battle" against Islamist extremists, a soldier from the Sangoule Lamizana base in Ouagadougou said in a voice recording received by AFP.

The disaffected soldiers also wanted top generals to be "replaced", better care for wounded troops and more support for the families of soldiers killed in battle, a spokesman for the mutinous troops added in the anonymous recording.

Before reports of the president's arrest, the government had denied an "army takeover".

In response to the unrest, the authorities declared an overnight curfew from 8pm on Sunday "until further notice". The education ministry said schools will be closed until today.

Meanwhile, the French embassy in Burkina Faso said the situation remained confusing and advised French nationals to stay indoors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS