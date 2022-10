Soaring US dollar leaves food piled up in ports as world hunger grows

ACCRA, Ghana - Food importers from Africa to Asia are scrambling for dollars to pay their bills as a surge in the US currency drives prices even higher for countries already facing a historic global food crisis.

In Ghana, importers are warning about shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

Thousands of containers loaded with food recently piled up at ports in Pakistan, while private bakers in Egypt raised bread prices after some flour mills ran out of wheat which was stranded at Customs.

Around the world, countries that rely on food imports are grappling with a destructive combination of high interest rates, a soaring dollar and elevated commodity prices, eroding their power to pay for goods that are typically priced in the greenback.

Dwindling foreign currency reserves in many cases have reduced access to dollars, and banks are slow in releasing payments.

"They cannot afford it, they cannot pay for these commodities," said Mr Alex Sanfeliu, world trading head for crop giant Cargill.

"It's happening in many parts of the world."

The problem is not a new one for many of the countries - nor is it limited to agricultural commodities - but the reduced purchasing power and dollar shortages are compounding wider strains across global food systems following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of a catastrophe at least as severe as the food emergency in 2007-08, while the World Food Programme says the globe is facing its largest food crisis in modern history.

On the ground, many importers are struggling with rising costs, shrinking capital and difficulty in obtaining dollars to ensure their shipments are released from Customs on time.

That means cargoes are stuck at ports or may even be diverted to other destinations.

"There was always a historical strain on making these payments, but at the moment, it's unbearable pressure," said Mr Tedd George, a consultant specialising in Africa and commodities markets.

In Ghana, where the cedi has lost about 44 per cent this year against the dollar - making it the second-worst-performing currency in the world - there are already worries about supplies ahead of Christmas.

"We think there is going to be a shortage of some food items," said Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, executive secretary of Ghana's importers and exporters association which includes buyers of grains and flour.

"The dollar is swallowing our cedi and we are in a hopeless situation," he said.

To be sure, some countries may be cushioned by their purchases in other currencies like euros, while energy-exporting nations will profit from overseas revenues.

Global food commodity costs have also fallen for six months.

But the soaring dollar threatens to erode some of that benefit, according to Ms Monika Tothova, an economist at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation which sees this year's global food import bill reaching a record high.

Concerns are mounting anew over supplies out of the Black Sea region as the war in Ukraine escalates and there are questions over the future of the deal to ship grains out of Ukrainian ports.

Weather shocks have driven volatility in recent months, stocks are low, and soaring fertiliser and energy prices are boosting food production costs.

And as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy, the dollar's strength versus currencies in emerging and developing markets will add to inflation and debt pressures, the IMF said in its global outlook.

In flood-ravaged Pakistan, government moves to prevent foreign exchange outflows meant that containers holding food like chickpeas and other pulses piled up at ports last month, sending prices surging, according to Mr Muzzammil Rauf Chappal, the chairman of the Cereal Association of Pakistan.

The situation eased after the appointment of a new finance minister who pledged to clear pending transactions that have been delayed for businesses because of a dollar shortage in the country's interbank market.

