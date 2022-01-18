Soak up the sun

Solar panels on top of a pair of semi-detached houses in Happy Gardens estate in MacPherson, in a photo taken on Aug 19 last year.

One of the houses belongs to Mr Richard Koh, 49, a sustainability advocate who is also the chief executive of home-grown fintech start-up M-DAQ.

Find out more about global climate change at the ongoing Through The Lens photo exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore, organised by The Straits Times.

It explores the impact of global climate change on Singapore and how the country can do its part to combat the challenges.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.