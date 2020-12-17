Snow-white blossoms in South Korea

Tiny white ice crystals covering trees and grass along the Soyang River in Chuncheon, South Korea, yesterday. Cold weather in the area saw a low of minus 17.2 deg C. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

