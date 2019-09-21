Small steps towards repairing the harm done to oceans

PARIS • Humanity is deeply dependent on the oceans, which regulate the world's climate, provide food and are vast storehouses for nature.

Here are at least three actions humans can take to help repair decades of damage, cut emissions and ensure oceans do not turn from friend to foe, scientists say.

RESTORATION, PROTECTION

Less than 7 per cent of oceans - which cover 70 per cent of earth's surface - benefit from some form of regional or national protection, often with minimal enforcement.

Ocean advocates and experts say the area safeguarded must be vastly expanded. "We need to protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030," said Ms Lisa Speer, director of the international oceans programme at the National Resources Defence Council in Washington. "This cannot be achieved without a high seas agreement," she added.

UN negotiations for a treaty to regulate exploitation of the high seas - waters beyond national jurisdiction covering nearly half the planet - began last autumn, and could take years to complete.

Restoring coastal mangroves and seagrass meadows, meanwhile, would lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and shield coastal communities from storm surges as a bonus. These "blue carbon" ecosystems could potentially stock just under a billion tonnes of CO2 per year, about 2 per cent of current emissions, according to a UN report.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Offshore and ocean-based renewable energy - including wind, wave, tidal, currents and solar - could meet a significant slice of future energy demand, studies have shown.

Such schemes are mostly experimental and thus costly per unit of energy generated, but economies of scale are possible.

Floating wind farms, for example, fuelled by high wind speed over the ocean could eventually generate more electricity than those on land, Carnegie Institution for Science researchers reported in PNAS.

In winter, North Atlantic wind farms "could provide sufficient energy to meet all of civilisation's current needs", the authors said. "That's a bit of fantasy, but it makes the point that these technologies have not been sufficiently developed," said scientist Jean-Pierre Gattuso at the National Centre for Scientific Research in France.

There are several ready to be scaled up, he said.

GEOENGINEERING

The failure of humanity to draw down planet-warming greenhouse gases - which continue to rise year on year - has opened the door to other ideas once thought risky or far-fetched, such as injecting particles into the upper atmosphere to deflect the sun's radiation.

Some geoengineering schemes to cool earth's surface or reduce CO2 are ocean-based. One that has been tested with inconclusive results involves sowing the ocean with iron to create phytoplankton colonies that absorb CO2 as they photosynthesise. When the creatures die, they drag the CO2 into the depths.

Another scheme would brighten mirror-like marine clouds to reflect sunlight back into space. Spreading long-lasting white foam across vast expanses of open water would - in theory - have the same effect.

Scientists from Princeton and Beijing Normal University recently costed a plan to build an underwater barrier in front of an Antarctic glacier the size of England to help prevent warm ocean water from eroding its underbelly, thus preventing the glacier from slipping into the sea. The price tag was several hundred billion dollars.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE