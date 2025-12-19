Small plane linked to former NASCAR driver Biffle crashes on landing in North Carolina

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 - A Cessna C550 business jet linked to former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed on ‍Thursday ​as it was returning to the ‍Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation ​Administration ​and public records.

Local media quoted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as saying there were multiple fatalities in the crash ‍but did not detail how many or say who ​was on board. Public ⁠records show the plane was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, which has the same address as Biffle.

The plane had been bound for Florida ​but soon after takeoff attempted to return to the North Carolina ‌airport in inclement weather around ​10:15 a.m, according to FlightAware, an airplane tracking site.

A picture posted by local media and social media showed a large fire on the runway amid the plane wreckage. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a go-team to ‍the scene and will brief media on Friday on ​the investigation.

The airport was closed after the incident and the debris ​must be removed from the runway before ‌it can reopen, city officials said at a press conference. REUTERS