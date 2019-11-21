SM Teo, Emir of Qatar reaffirm nations' warm ties

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean met top leaders in Qatar, and both sides reaffirmed their warm ties as well as discussed ways to boost substantive bilateral cooperation.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was on a four-day working visit in Doha, the capital of Qatar, which ended yesterday, according to a press statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Teo called on the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday and the two leaders were pleased to renew ties since their last meeting during Sheikh Tamim's state visit to Singapore in October 2017. They reaffirmed the warm relations between both countries and had a wide-ranging exchange of views on domestic and regional developments.

That afternoon, Mr Teo called on Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Both leaders, as co-chairmen of the Singapore-Qatar High Level Joint Committee, welcomed the progress made through the Implementation Monitoring Mechanism - which is a platform for the countries to facilitate mutually beneficial bilateral partnerships - and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation.

Mr Teo also met Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie. They welcomed further exchanges in sustainable development and urban management, particularly in the area of waste management. "As small states, there is great potential for us to do more together," Mr Teo said in a post on his Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Mr Teo met the Speaker of the Shura Council Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud to discuss the strengthening of parliamentary ties, according to a separate MFA press statement. Mr Teo also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

Mr Teo left Qatar for Morocco yesterday. He is accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, and Members of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Sitoh Yih Pin.