Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Slowed momentum on climate action will influence how far S’pore can go to decarbonise: Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that Singapore is highly dependent on international partnerships to cut its emissions.

ANTALYA, Turkey – Momentum on climate action has slowed down among countries, and this will influence how far Singapore can go to decarbonise, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Nov 20.

Speaking to the media on the day that the UN climate conference COP31 is due to wrap up in the Turkish city of Antalya, she said: “Our ability to move farther and faster is dependent on progress internationally and whether countries can collectively translate agreements into real action.”

The 2026 climate summit is taking place against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, concerns over energy security and rising costs of living.

Singapore is highly dependent on international partnerships to cut its emissions, especially in its energy sector, the minister said.

The sector currently contributes to about 40% of Singapore’s emissions.

The alternative-energy-disadvantaged country is trying to reduce emissions from this by tapping more solar energy domestically and pushing for a regional grid that will enable the Republic to import green electricity, among other measures.

Without international collaboration , Singapore will not be able to commit to meeting the electrification target set out by the COP31 presidency with clean energy sources, said Fu.

This electrification target, mooted by the Turkish presidency of the conference, refers to the goal for countries to increase the share of electricity in global energy demand from the current 20% to 35% by 2035.

Electrification can help cut carbon emissions when processes relying on fossil fuels are adapted to run on electricity generated from low-carbon sources instead. For instance, switching from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) can reduce the consumption of petroleum.

But it has become a contentious issue because countries cannot agree on whether it should be explicitly stated in the final outcome document from the conference that the electricity should be generated by clean energy sources.

The outcome text serves as a document that reflects shared political commitments and global priorities. It must be agreed on by all parties.

The benefits of electrification to the climate will be reduced if it is generated by fossil fuels.

Fu said that Singapore is prepared to support the “35 by 35” electrification goal.

“But we will not be able to commit to doing so with green energy because that’s not something that we have within our control at this point in time, and we don’t intend to make commitments that we don’t have a fair chance of fulfilling,” she said.

Singapore’s current share of electricity in its energy demand is around 30%, noted Fu.

She noted that the country is already working towards phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles and investing in electric charging infrastructure to support the transition to EVs.

About 95% of the country’s electricity is generated by natural gas, a fossil fuel. In the first half of 2026, around 4% of electricity used was generated by solar power.

Singapore has plans to tap more green electricity through energy import s, with a goal to import 30% of its needs from low-carbon sources by 2035 . The Republic has also said it plans to use its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2027 to push for the set-up of the regional grid.

But challenges include having to develop grid infrastructure, which requires a large amount of capital, as well as the need for countries to agree on suitable prices. An Indonesian official had also in November hinted that Jakarta may block renewable electricity exports to Singapore.

She added: “When global negotiations are difficult, we will work with like-minded countries to advance at the bilateral as well as polylateral level.”

Fu cited Singapore’s carbon trading pacts as examples of how the Republic is pursuing bilateral action.

Singapore had inked agreements with Zambia and Kenya at COP31, which will pave the way for the Singapore Government and carbon tax-liable firms here to buy eligible carbon credits from these countries.

Buyers can use these credits to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions, while the carbon credit revenue will go towards developing climate-friendly projects in the host countries.

“It’s a kind of example of how like-minded countries could come together and work on a topic of common interest,” she said.

COP31 has also been billed as an “implementation COP”, where countries are urged to come with concrete plans to cut emissions, instead of just making new targets.

Fu said Singapore has during the two-week summit showcased a number of these initiatives, pointing to a government-backed initiative launched on Nov 10 to help boost investments into promising agri-food adaptation projects.

Adaptation refers to efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change on communities.

Dubbed the Scaling Projects and Investments for Resilience in Asia Programme, or SPIRE Asia, it is Singapore’s first project that taps blended finance for adaptation measures.

Blended finance starts with capital from public or philanthropic sources to draw in the involvement of the private sector , which holds most of the world’s wealth . This can help make agri-food adaptation projects more attractive to the commercial sector.

The lack of concrete plans by developed countries to channel climate finance to developing nations has been criticised by activists at the summit.

While Singapore is considered a developing country by the UN, blended finance mechanisms have been cited as a solution for it to bring in other pots of money to fund critical climate initiatives in the region.

Asked her views on how the summit has progressed, Fu noted that the climate negotiations are becoming more fragmented.

Without clear leadership from major powers to help steer talks – a role that the US used to play – countries now have to find a way forward to come to a consensus on climate action, she noted.

“That’s lacking now, but we have to find our own way and rely on the leadership of our COP presidencies to chaperone and to get all of us into place,” she said.

Fu added that the multilateral climate talks could still show progress.

She said: “If (countries) don’t backtrack and make incremental progress each time over a period of time, there will be real movement.”

The challenges of the negotiations

COP31 looks set to run into overtime, as countries remain locked in discussions over a few key issues, including electrification and climate finance.

On electrification, countries whose economies rely on fossil fuels, as well as nations like Singapore that are resource-scarce, will not want to commit to reaching this target only through green sources, said Singapore’s chief negotiator for climate change Joseph Teo.

He said that a potential way to get consensus on this issue is for the COP31 presidency to leave out mentions of how the target must be fulfilled by clean energy in the final outcome text.

Acknowledging that leaving out the clean energy reference was a compromise, Teo said: “(It) is that middle path where we can get some progress. (It is) not all the progress that you want, but enough to live another day to fight that battle.”

Another area of the draft outcome document that has drawn backlash from civil society is the reference to the use of carbon capture technology.

The technology works by directly capturing planet-warming carbon dioxide from industrial processes or electricity generation before it enters the atmosphere.

The captured carbon can then be stored underground, or be converted into other useful materials such as fertilisers and biofuels.

Environmental non-government groups at COP31 said such technologies are still in a nascent stage and could prolong reliance on fossil fuels.

Fu said Singapore is exploring carbon capture, utilisation and storage as part of the suite of measures it is looking into to bring down emissions from its carbon-intensive power and industrial sectors.

Fu said: “So, if we are able to use the energy but without the pollutive elements, I think we should be agnostic about the technology itself.”