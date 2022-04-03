Slashing CO2 won't cut it: Best to remove and bury emissions

PARIS • To save the world from the worst ravages of climate change, slashing carbon pollution is no longer enough - carbon dioxide (CO2) will also need to be sucked out of the atmosphere and buried, a landmark UN report is expected to say tomorrow.
If humanity had started to curb greenhouse gas emissions 20 years ago, an annual fall of 2 per cent out to 2030 would have put humanity on the right path. Challenging, but doable.
Instead, the emissions climbed another 20 per cent to more than 40 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2021.
This means an abrupt drop in emissions of 6 per cent or 7 per cent a year is needed to avoid breaching the Paris climate treaty's goal of capping global warming at "well below" 2 deg C compared with pre-industrial levels.
Staying under the safer aspirational threshold of 1.5 deg C would mean an even steeper decline.
To put that in perspective, the painful 2020 shutdown of the global economy due to Covid-19 saw "only" a 5.6 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions - and emissions have rebounded since then.
Hence the need for carbon dioxide removal (CDR), or "negative emissions", a point likely to figure prominently in the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Even under the most aggressive scenarios, several billion tonnes of CO2 must be extracted each year from the atmosphere by 2050, and an accumulated total of hundreds of billions of tonnes by 2100.
For now, the largest direct air capture facility in the world removes in a year what humanity emits in three or four seconds.
There are at least a dozen CDR techniques on the table, with different potentials and costs.
Most of the hundreds of models laying out a game plan for a liveable future reserve an important role for a negative emissions solution called BECCS, or bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.
In a nutshell, this is the recipe: grow trees, burn them for energy, and bury the CO2 underground, in a depleted oil well, for example.
But what works on paper has not yet become reality.
One of the few commercial-scale BECCS facilities in the world, in Britain, was dropped last year from the S&P Clean Energy Index because it failed to meet sustainability criteria.
"I don't see a BECCS boom," said Mr Oliver Geden, a senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs and an expert on CDR.
Restoring forests and planting trees that absorb and stock CO2 as they grow also figure prominently in development scenarios achieving net-zero emissions, whether in 2050 or later.
Many businesses, including fossil fuel companies, rely heavily on carbon offset schemes based on afforestation to compensate for continuing carbon pollution.
But the amount of land needed to put a serious dent in CO2 levels through tree planting - up to twice the size of India - could clash with other priorities, such as growing food and biofuel crops.
Biodiversity could suffer as well, especially in savannahs converted to monoculture tree farms.
One of the newest CDR technologies is also one of the hottest: direct air carbon capture and storage (DACCS).
With variations, DACCS is a chemical process that extracts CO2 directly from the atmosphere, converting it into solid form or locking it away underground.
Because CO2 in the air is so sparse - just over 400 parts per million - it is a very energy-intensive and expensive process.
DACCS has benefited from a wave of corporate backing: Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk has launched the US$100 million (S$136 million) X-Prize for an innovative CO2 removal technology, for instance.
Another idea is enhanced weathering, which involves mining and crushing rocks rich in minerals that naturally absorb CO2, and then spreading them over land or sea. There are also ocean-based methods. Oceans already take up more than 30 per cent of humanity's carbon emissions, and scientists are experimenting with ways to boost that capacity.
One approach is ocean fertilisation. This increases the density of tiny phytoplankton that produce and sequester organic carbon through photosynthesis, like plants on land. Adding nitrogen or iron would then stimulate phytoplankton growth.
The main concerns here include unintended consequences on ecosystems.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE