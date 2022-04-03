Slashing CO2 won't cut it: Best to remove and bury emissions

PARIS • To save the world from the worst ravages of climate change, slashing carbon pollution is no longer enough - carbon dioxide (CO2) will also need to be sucked out of the atmosphere and buried, a landmark UN report is expected to say tomorrow.

If humanity had started to curb greenhouse gas emissions 20 years ago, an annual fall of 2 per cent out to 2030 would have put humanity on the right path. Challenging, but doable.

Instead, the emissions climbed another 20 per cent to more than 40 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2021.

This means an abrupt drop in emissions of 6 per cent or 7 per cent a year is needed to avoid breaching the Paris climate treaty's goal of capping global warming at "well below" 2 deg C compared with pre-industrial levels.

Staying under the safer aspirational threshold of 1.5 deg C would mean an even steeper decline.

To put that in perspective, the painful 2020 shutdown of the global economy due to Covid-19 saw "only" a 5.6 per cent decrease in CO2 emissions - and emissions have rebounded since then.

Hence the need for carbon dioxide removal (CDR), or "negative emissions", a point likely to figure prominently in the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

Even under the most aggressive scenarios, several billion tonnes of CO2 must be extracted each year from the atmosphere by 2050, and an accumulated total of hundreds of billions of tonnes by 2100.

For now, the largest direct air capture facility in the world removes in a year what humanity emits in three or four seconds.

There are at least a dozen CDR techniques on the table, with different potentials and costs.

Most of the hundreds of models laying out a game plan for a liveable future reserve an important role for a negative emissions solution called BECCS, or bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.