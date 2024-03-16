Sixteen Nigerian soldiers killed in community clashes in Delta state

Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 08:31 PM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 08:31 PM

ABUJA - Sixteen Nigerian Army soldiers were surrounded by youths and killed earlier this week after they attempted to quell community clashes in the oil-producing southern Delta state, an army spokesperson said on Saturday.

The troops from 181 Amphibious Battalion had responded to the conflict in the Okuoma community when they were killed on Thursday, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said in a statement.

"The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers," Gusau said.

The chief of defence has directed an immediate investigation and the arrest of those involved, Gusau said.

"So far, a few arrests have been made while steps (are) in place to unravel the motive behind the attack," he added.

There are frequent clashes, sometimes deadly ones, over land or over compensation for oil spills by energy companies in many Delta state communities. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top