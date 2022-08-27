Six months into war, Ukrainians yearn for a normal life

It is still summer in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and flowers are in bloom, but an outing to the park is not the same anymore for Kira Meshcherska and her step-sister Daria Tkachenko.

The 13-year-olds live with the constant fear that a bomb could shatter their lives at any time. Before the war, both were regular teenagers who hung out with their friends at the local mall or cafe. All that has changed since Russia attacked Ukraine six months ago. Every missile strike is a fresh reminder that life is fragile and no one is safe.