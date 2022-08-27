Six months into war, Ukrainians yearn for a normal life

As the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on with neither side gaining on the other, Ukrainians brace themselves for a long, dark winter. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST
A woman walks past a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv, on Feb 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Residents walk past destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women look out from inside an evacuation train at the station in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is still summer in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and flowers are in bloom, but an outing to the park is not the same anymore for Kira Meshcherska and her step-sister Daria Tkachenko.

The 13-year-olds live with the constant fear that a bomb could shatter their lives at any time. Before the war, both were regular teenagers who hung out with their friends at the local mall or cafe. All that has changed since Russia attacked Ukraine six months ago. Every missile strike is a fresh reminder that life is fragile and no one is safe.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top