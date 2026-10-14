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Six deaths confirmed in Florida from Hurricane Isaias, governor says

A drone view shows a damaged apartments building in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Florida, US, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Oct 13 - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.

• "We have now had six storm-related fatalities," DeSantis told reporters

• The six deaths included two that had been previously confirmed. Those two deaths were in Escambia County in the state's far west. One person died when a tree fell on their home while the other died from carbon monoxide exposure caused by a generator operating inside their garage, officials said

• DeSantis said the four newly confirmed deaths included a car crash at an intersection where the traffic signal was not working and storm-related disruptions to the medical treatment of two people

• Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday and left hundreds of thousands of residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi without power

• Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Saturday that two people had died as a result of the storm in her state REUTERS