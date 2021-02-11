Single Pfizer dose quite effective, UK data shows

LONDON • One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offers two-thirds protection against the coronavirus, data seen by the British government suggests.

Early findings from Britain's vaccination programme, due to be released within days, show that the first dose reduced the symptomatic infection risk among patients by 65 per cent in younger adults and 64 per cent in the over-80s, a person familiar with the matter said.

The data, first reported by The Sun newspaper, showed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine saw protection rise to between 79 per cent and 84 per cent, depending on age. The AstraZeneca vaccine offers similar protection, the newspaper said.

While efficacy results are lower than those found in Pfizer's clinical trials, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is likely to hail Britain's first real-world data as a significant boost to its efforts to immunise the population.

A successful mass vaccine roll-out is key to the government's hopes of reopening the economy after months of lockdown.

More than 12.6 million people in Britain have so far received their first doses of either the Pfizer shot or the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to latest data published on Tuesday. That includes more than 90 per cent of the over-80s.

Mr Johnson has set a target to immunise 15 million people by next Monday, focusing on the most vulnerable groups and their carers. While Britain's vaccine roll-out is one of the most advanced in the world, the one big doubt is whether the shots will remain effective against new strains.

Mr Johnson this week led efforts to reassure the public that vaccines will still work to prevent the most severe illness and death from the South Africa variant.

BLOOMBERG