Singapore stresses commitment to uphold WTO rules

Singapore is committed to working with like-minded partners to strengthen the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement yesterday.

It also stressed that Singapore has not sought special and differential treatment in WTO negotiations, and will not seek such treatment in future talks.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said in the statement: "Singapore believes in the benefits of an integrated global economic and trading system based on transparent and fair rules.

"As part of Singapore's efforts to support, uphold and update WTO rules, Singapore commits to not seek special and differential treatment in ongoing and future negotiations at the WTO."

Singapore is a developing country at the WTO as it is a small economy with no natural resources and a high reliance on global trade, said MTI. But it does not take advantage of the preferential treatment granted to developing countries when it negotiates agreements.

"This reflects our view that even as special and differential treatment remains important to help WTO members fully integrate into the multilateral trading system and benefit from global trade, all members should take on commitments commensurate with their abilities," said MTI.

The WTO does not define what constitutes a developed or developing country, and members can declare themselves as either.

In late July, United States President Donald Trump lashed out at rich countries he accused of unfairly taking advantage of their developing country status at the WTO, in a tirade broadly aimed at China but which also mentioned Singapore.

Washington is pressing for the WTO to reform its approach to developing country status "such that advanced economies can no longer avail themselves of unwarranted benefits despite abundant evidence of economic strength", the White House said in a memo in July.

Singapore reiterated its support for WTO reform yesterday.

MTI said Singapore supports an open, rules-based multilateral trading system embodied by the WTO, and remains committed to working with all to uphold and update the organisation and the multilateral trading system.

But in a rapidly changing global economy, the WTO must regularly update its rules to ensure it remains relevant, it added.

Said Mr Chan: "Singapore will continue to support efforts to refresh the WTO in meaningful ways, including through the WTO Joint Statement on E-Commerce initiative, which aims to establish rules for the digital economy, and updating the WTO rule book with like-minded partners."