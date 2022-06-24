Singapore companies in good stead to help transform manufacturing in Latin America

MEXICO CITY - With countries and businesses exploring Latin America as they seek to diversify supply chains, Singapore companies with expertise in Industry 4.0 solutions will find opportunities in countries like Mexico where they can help to transform the manufacturing industry.

Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution, relies heavily on automation and interconnectivity to increase production, efficiency and volume. It is reconfiguring manufacturing processes across industries such as automotive, aerospace, health technology, maritime, as well as oil and gas.