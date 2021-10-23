Singapore-Australia travel bubble set to take off in Nov

Singapore and Australia are expected to launch a travel bubble for fully vaccinated travellers from next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison signalled yesterday that the bubble could be in place by Nov 23 and will initially apply to international students and business travellers. Tourists could be allowed to enter from December.

"We are in the final stages of completing an arrangement with the Singapore Government," Mr Morrison told reporters. "We anticipate that being able to be achieved within the next week or so as we would open up to more visa class holders coming out of Singapore... We're opening up," he added.

Responding in a Facebook post, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "delighted" that Australia will allow entry to visa holders from Singapore, adding that he had encouraged Mr Morrison to do so when he visited Singapore in June.

PM Lee said: "Singapore and Australia have robust economic and investment links, and warm people-to-people ties. Look forward to resuming close connectivity between our countries, as we move towards an endemic Covid future."

Australia's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, will allow quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated international arrivals from Nov 1, though non-Australian residents have not yet been permitted to enter.

Other major cities have yet to follow suit and visitors to Australia will need to be aware of potential restrictions on travelling from Sydney and Melbourne to other states.

Mr Morrison did not give a firm date for the start of the travel bubble with Singapore but indicated the timetable would align with that of Qantas, the national carrier.

Qantas said yesterday that flights to Singapore will resume on Nov 23 while Singapore Airlines said it would be expanding capacity to Sydney, with the Airbus A380 returning to the city on Dec 1.

Mr Morrison said the travel bubble would complete arrangements that he discussed with PM Lee in June. Those talks occurred days before a major Covid-19 outbreak sent Sydney and Melbourne into lengthy lockdowns, hampering plans by the federal government to reboot international travel.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, in a Facebook post yesterday, said: "We look forward to working with Australia to progressively rebuild travel between our two countries."

Industry observers in Singapore expect that the rules will be similar to the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme which allows vaccinated travellers on designated flights to enter the Republic quarantine-free. But they must take a polymerase chain reaction test before departure and when they land at Changi Airport.

Australia's border closure has had a devastating impact on the country's travel and international education sectors. In the 12 months to the end of June last year, international education was worth A$40 billion (S$40.4 billion) and tourism was worth A$16 billion. Tourism revenue for the current year has plunged, while international education exports are believed to have fallen to about A$32 billion.

Australia has a quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand but this has been repeatedly suspended due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Travellers were making inquiries in Singapore shortly after Mr Morrison's announcement, and some companies began booking tickets to Australia. Chan Brothers Travel said it received over 50 inquiries within hours of his statement.

About 464,700 Singaporeans went to Australia between July 2018 and June 2019.

Asia director of agri-business consulting firm Beanstalk Agtech Rob Hulme was among those who booked flights.

"Our consulting practice has been impacted heavily (after borders were shut)," he said. "The lack of travel across the Indo-Pacific region has restricted opportunities to develop in-market relationships, particularly important across Asia."

