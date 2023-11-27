Sierra Leone's capital quiet after attack on barracks

Hooded armed men in military fatigues stand on a street after unidentified gunmen attacked military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury at Congo Cross roundabout in Freetown, Sierra Leone November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana/ File Photo
FREETOWN - The streets of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown were still mostly empty early on Monday despite the government lifting a curfew imposed because of an attack on a military barracks.

The government said security forces had repelled "renegade soldiers" who attempted to break into a military armoury in Freetown during the early hours of Sunday.

Unidentified assailants also attacked a police station and released inmates from a major prison on Sunday.

Sierra Leone has been tense since President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected in June, a result rejected by the main opposition candidate and questioned by international partners including the United States and the European Union.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Bio called on the West African country's political and traditional leaders, and civil society to work to preserve peace.

He said most of the leaders of the attack on the barracks had been arrested and that an investigation was ongoing.

A government statement encouraged people to return to their normal activities from 0600 GMT on Monday. REUTERS

