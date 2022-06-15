Showers of blessings

A young Sri Lankan Buddhist devotee showering lotus flowers with water from a fountain, during religious observances on the Poson Full-Moon Poya Day at the Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo yesterday.

Poson Full-Moon Poya Day commemorates the introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka in 300BC. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation and the majority of the island's population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon day.

Activities during this time include the visiting of temples, the reading of holy books and the hanging of paper lanterns.

In his message to mark the occasion, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called for Sri Lankans to unite to turn the country into a calm and prosperous society.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.