Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia presented a united front at their first summit, and stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Quad nations, which met against the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China, also plan to cooperate on the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.
Quad
Show of unity at first summit
- Published37 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 26, 2021, with the headline 'Show of unity at first summit'.
