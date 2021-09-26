Quad

Show of unity at first summit

  • Published
    37 min ago

Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia presented a united front at their first summit, and stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Quad nations, which met against the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China, also plan to cooperate on the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 26, 2021, with the headline 'Show of unity at first summit'. Subscribe
Topics: 