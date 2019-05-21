Show of might by Nato's joint task force

Armoured vehicles and helicopters were among the military hardware on show yesterday in a demonstration by Nato's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force. The exercise in Germany, attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel, involved troops from nine countries. Germany's 9th Panzerlehr-brigade forms the core of the force, with the Netherlands and Norway providing support, including mechanised infantry. Other contributors to the 8,000-strong unit are France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania.