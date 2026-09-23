News analysis
As the Houthis gain ground, Riyadh faces the painful reality of a hostile neighbour on its border
- Saudi Arabia faces a growing threat from Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control key parts of Yemen and have attacked Saudi territory, disrupting vital oil exports through the Red Sea.
- Despite heavy military presence and air strikes, Saudi Arabia is reluctant to launch a full ground invasion, instead balancing military action with secret negotiations mediated by Oman and China.
- Saudi Arabia lacks strong US support as Washington avoids deeper involvement, while regional dynamics and security risks force Riyadh to consider living with a hostile neighbour on its southern border.
AI generated
LONDON – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has accused Yemen’s armed Houthi rebels of being a “terrorist militia” after the Iran-backed group fired a volley of missiles at the Saudi city of Mecca, home to the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.
Ailing and increasingly frail, the 90-year-old King seldom appears in public; the world’s oldest reigning monarch prefers to leave the duties of his kingdom to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his favourite son.