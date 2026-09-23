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As the Houthis gain ground, Riyadh faces the painful reality of a hostile neighbour on its border

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Up to 200 Saudi fighter jets as well as heavy Saudi armour and Apache helicopters are now massed at the border between the kingdom and Yemen.

Up to 200 Saudi fighter jets as well as heavy Saudi armour and Apache helicopters are now massed at the border between the kingdom and Yemen.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Jonathan Eyal

  • Saudi Arabia faces a growing threat from Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control key parts of Yemen and have attacked Saudi territory, disrupting vital oil exports through the Red Sea.
  • Despite heavy military presence and air strikes, Saudi Arabia is reluctant to launch a full ground invasion, instead balancing military action with secret negotiations mediated by Oman and China.
  • Saudi Arabia lacks strong US support as Washington avoids deeper involvement, while regional dynamics and security risks force Riyadh to consider living with a hostile neighbour on its southern border.

AI generated

LONDON – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has accused Yemen’s armed Houthi rebels of being a “terrorist militia” after the Iran-backed group fired a volley of missiles at the Saudi city of Mecca, home to the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.

Ailing and increasingly frail, the 90-year-old King seldom appears in public; the world’s oldest reigning monarch prefers to leave the duties of his kingdom to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his favourite son.

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Saudi Arabia

Israel-Iran conflict

Middle East

Oil prices/Crude oil

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.