As the Houthis gain ground, Riyadh faces the painful reality of a hostile neighbour on its border

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Up to 200 Saudi fighter jets as well as heavy Saudi armour and Apache helicopters are now massed at the border between the kingdom and Yemen.

LONDON – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has accused Yemen’s armed Houthi rebels of being a “terrorist militia” after the Iran-backed group fired a volley of missiles at the Saudi city of Mecca, home to the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.

Ailing and increasingly frail, the 90-year-old King seldom appears in public; the world’s oldest reigning monarch prefers to leave the duties of his kingdom to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his favourite son.