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Shooter is killed at Oregon elementary school, at least two taken away in ambulance

Oct 15 - A shooter opened fire on Thursday at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon and was promptly shot dead, and at least two people were taken away by ambulance, officials said.

Sheila Miller, communications manager for the Bend Police Department, told reporters she had no information about the shooter, who was shot and killed. She also was unaware who it was that responded.

"We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect, it may have been a bystander," Miller said.

At least two people were transported to a hospital, but Miller said she was unaware of their condition.

Police received reports of a shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School who fired at a vehicle, Miller said. Police were on campus within minutes at which time the shooter went down almost immediately, Miller said.

Bend is a city of some 100,000 people in central Oregon, about 175 miles (280 km) southeast of Portland.

Silver Rail Elementary School serves grades kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages 5 to 11. It has about 450 students and 40 staff members, Miller said. REUTERS