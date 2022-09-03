Shock, anger after assassination attempt on Argentina's Cristina Kirchner

BUENOS AIRES - Messages of shock and solidarity poured in from around the world on Friday after a man tried to shoot Argentine Vice-President Cristina Kirchner at point-blank range.

As tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets in a mass denouncement of political violence, the Pope, the UN, United States and Latin American leaders sent messages of support.

Kirchner, 69, survived the attack outside her Buenos Aires home Thursday after a loaded handgun aimed directly at her face at close range apparently failed to go off.

The dramatic incident was captured on video.

Police were investigating whether the attacker, arrested at the scene, had acted alone. A case of aggravated homicide has been opened.

The man in custody was identified as 35-year-old Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, a Brazilian man who has an Argentine mother.

He had previously been arrested for illegal weapons possession, according to police sources quoted by the Telam news agency.

Images from his social networks showed the man sporting a Nazi tattoo, and police told reporters they had found 100 bullets in an apartment he had been renting on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Footage of the incident shows a man pointing a handgun directly at Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and faces corruption charges dating from that time. The gun failed to go going off.

The incident took place in Buenos Aires' upscale Recoleta neighborhood where supporters have gathered every night since Aug 22, when Argentine prosecutors announced they would seek a 12-year sentence against Kirchner in an ongoing graft case, and her banning from politics.

"I saw this arm come up over my shoulder behind me with a gun, and with people around me, he was subdued," a witness, who did not give his name, told AFP.

Another, who would only give her first name, Teresa, said: "We were waiting for our beloved Cristina. And she just came down to greet everyone, like every night, to greet the people. And all of a sudden, there was a commotion, and it was that guy who pointed (a gun) at her."