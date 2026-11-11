Shipping firm Maersk investigates IT security incident
- Maersk is investigating an IT security incident after unauthorised access and data extraction from one local legacy system.
- The company said findings so far suggest no sensitive data was disclosed and no other Maersk or partner systems were affected.
- Maersk does not expect disruption and said customers can keep using its platforms to book and manage shipments as usual.
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COPENHAGEN – Danish shipping company Maersk said on Nov 11 it was investigating an IT security incident involving unauthorised access and data extraction from one of its local legacy systems.
Maersk said in a statement its findings so far strongly suggested that no sensitive data had been disclosed.
“The incident is isolated to a local system, and we have found no indication that there has been any impact on other Maersk systems or customer and partner systems that connect to Maersk,” the company said.
Maersk does not anticipate disruption to operations for customers.
Customers can continue to use Maersk platforms to book and manage their shipments as usual, it added. REUTERS