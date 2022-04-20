Shipments of new US arms tranche begin arriving in Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The first shipments of a new US military aid package have arrived at Ukraine's borders to be handed over for its fight against the Russian invasion, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, as Russia began what it called the second phase of its offensive.

The United States on April 13 unveiled a US$800 million (S$1.09 billion) tranche of equipment for Ukraine, including helicopters, howitzers and armoured personnel carriers.

"There have been four flights from the United States arriving into the theatre just yesterday," a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, with a fifth flight due soon.

The package includes 18 155mm howitzers for the first time, as well as 40,000 artillery rounds, 200 M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters and 100 armoured multi-purpose vehicles.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first shipment had arrived 48 hours after President Joe Biden authorised the aid delivery - an "unprecedented speed".

Mr Kirby also said that soldiers deployed on the eastern flank of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) territory since the start of Moscow's invasion will begin "in the next several days" to train Ukrainian soldiers to handle the howitzers, which are the latest generation of that weapon.

The training will be done outside Ukraine, Mr Kirby stressed.

"It'll be a small number of Ukrainians who will be trained on the howitzers, and then they'll be reintroduced back into their country to train their colleagues."

Although the way the US howitzers are handled is not fundamentally different from that of the ones with which the Ukrainian army is familiar, the ones Washington has sent use 155mm shells - common in Nato countries - while Ukraine still uses Russian-made 152mm shells.

The arms shipment arrived as Russia launched its all-out assault on eastern Ukraine yesterday.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was seeking to "liberate" east Ukraine, but accused the West of dragging out the military operation by supplying Kyiv with arms.

"The growing volume of foreign weapons supplies graphically demonstrates their intention to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian," he said.

